Burrowing Owl named ABA’s 2022 Bird of the Year

On Sunday, the American Birding Association announced that its Bird of the Year for 2022 is the Burrowing Owl. The ground-dwelling bird of western prairie dog towns, golf courses, and other open areas, as well as various locations in Florida, is a wonderful choice as an avian ambassador for the new year. We have published a few stories about the owl over the years, including several locations where you can find it. Here’s a roundup.

In our February 2011 issue, biologist, photographer, and filmmaker Neil Losin wrote about Burrowing Owls that live on a golf course in Davis, California. He also described many Burrowing Owl behaviors, including why it hisses like a rattlesnake and decorates its burrows with manure.

In our December 2019 issue, we published a feature article about the owls by avian behavioral ecologist and wildlife photographer Alexander Clark. He told the story of the restoration of the species on an old Army base in Oregon and why it’s a hopeful sign for the future of the species.

Also in 2019, columnist Julie Craves answered a reader’s question about when Burrowing Owls sleep and for how long.

And over the years, our Hotspots Near You section has featured the follow locations around the U.S. where Burrowing Owls can be found:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Borrego Springs, California

Lake Yosemite Regional Park, Merced County, California

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, Las Vegas, Nevada

Fort Pierre National Grassland, Fort Pierre, South Dakota

Learn more about Burrowing Owl at these sites:

Allaboutbirds.org

eBird.org

Xeno-Canto.org

Redlist.org

Global Owl Project on Facebook

Watch the ABA’s Bird of the Year announcement