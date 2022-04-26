South Dakota artist’s Green-winged Teal wins Junior Duck Stamp contest

A talented young artist from South Dakota has taken top honors at the National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. A Green-winged Teal painting by 15-year-old Madison Grimm, will grace the 2022-2023 Junior Duck Stamp, which raises funds to educate and engage our nation’s youth in wildlife and wetlands conservation and outdoor recreation. This is Madison’s third national win.

A panel of five judges chose the entry, painted in acrylic, from among best-of-show entries from 50 states, Washington, D.C. and two U.S. territories.

“I’m so excited to announce the top winners of this unique contest,” said Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The Junior Duck Stamp Program encourages students to explore their natural world through science, art, and writing, share their gift with others, and nurture a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors.”

Students in kindergarten through grade twelve participate in their annual state Junior Duck Stamp Program through their school, home, art studio, or after-school group, or from a refuge, park, or nature center. After learning about wetlands, waterfowl, and wildlife conservation, they express their learning through a drawing or painting of a duck, goose, or swan.

The top piece of art in the nation – chosen at this annual competition – is featured on the Junior Duck Stamp, sales of which support educational programs and activities that nurture our next generation of conservationists.

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program began in 1989 as an extension of the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the Duck Stamp. The first national Junior Duck Stamp art contest was held in 1993. The stamp encourages students to explore their natural world, participate in outdoor recreation activities, and learn wildlife management principles. Approximately 2,000 Junior Duck Stamps are sold annually for $5 each.

The second place winner is Catheryn Liang, 15, from Texas, with an acrylic painting of Canada Geese.

Third place went to 17-year-old London Peterson from Oklahoma who entered a Common Goldeneye painted in acrylic.

In addition to the art contest, a Junior Duck Stamp Conservation Message Contest encourages students to express in words the spirit of what they have learned through classroom discussions, research, and planning for their Junior Duck Stamp Contest entries. “This year’s winner is 17-year-old Alexa Jochmann, of Wisconsin, with her message: “Wetland conservation helps keep our world as colorful and diverse as the ducks that live in them!”

Thanks to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for providing this news.