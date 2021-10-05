Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Stay in the know with
our free newsletter.

BirdWatching Your source for becoming a better birder

Login
Login
BirdWatching  •  News & Features  •  Conservation  •  John Oliver’s commissioned duck art raises $100,000 for conservation

John Oliver’s commissioned duck art raises $100,000 for conservation

By Matt Mendenhall

Published

duck art
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver commissioned this painting, “Duck Hunt” by Eric Joyner.

Here’s a good-news follow-up to a story we published last week about HBO host John Oliver’s attention to the annual Federal Duck Stamp contest. 

Oliver and his team at “Last Week Tonight” commissioned five satirical paintings of ducks for this year’s contest and auctioned them off on eBay. The auctions closed Friday night, and all together, they raised nearly $100,000 for the Federal Duck Stamp program. 

The highest bid among the five piece was $33,200 for the the painting above, “Duck Hunt,” by Eric Joyner. The image shows a Blue-winged Teal in the midst of a scene from the 1980s Nintendo video game “Duck Hunt.”

Here’s how the other paintings fared. “Duck Judges” by Bill Mayer took in $25,250. “Duck with a Pearl Earring” by Omar Rayyan raised $16,185.42. “Duck Hunting Hunters” by Josie Morway was close behind at $16,100. And “Feuding Artist Handshake” by Roberto Parada brought in $8,988. The grand total was $99,723.42. 

For anyone interested in prints of these paintings, Eric Joyner offers signed limited-edition prints for between $40 and $435. And Bill Mayer offers custom prints for $100. 

In a statement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said: 

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is excited ‘Last Week Tonight’ with John Oliver is supportive of wildlife and wetland conservation. For nearly 90 years, the Duck Stamp Program has been instrumental in conserving waterfowl and wildlife habitat, and we look forward to continuing to build upon this rich wildlife heritage.” 

Birdwatching newsletter

Read our newsletter!

Sign up for our free e-newsletter to receive news, photos of birds, attracting and ID tips, and more delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up for Free
Matt Mendenhall

Matt Mendenhall

Matt Mendenhall is the editor of BirdWatching magazine and BirdWatchingDaily.com. You can reach him at [email protected].

Matt Mendenhall on social media

Related Posts

Stay in touch with BirdWatching

Keep up to date on all the latest birding news and info.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter!