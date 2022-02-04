Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Minnesota museum celebrates birds

Minnesota museum celebrates birds

Published

museum
Sushman Reddy, Breckenridge Chair of Ornithology & Curator of Birds, holds a penguin from the Bell Museum ornithology collection. Photo by Joe Szurszewski/Bell Museum, University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum opened an exhibition in late January that integrates art, science, and nature to ignite curiosity and wonder about the beauty and biology of birds, engaging visitors in an exploration of birds, their environments, and their evolution.

Visitors to the Seeing Birds exhibit, on view through October 2 in Minneapolis, will have the opportunity to explore the history of ornithology at the Bell Museum and engage with past and present research. Visitors will also learn how scientists study fossils and genetics to learn about birds’ past, including the connection between birds and dinosaurs. In addition, the exhibition will showcase selections from the Bell Museum’s wildlife art collection. Visitors will journey through the evolution of bird art, from illustration for science to advocation for conservation.

Learn more at bellmuseum.umn.edu/seeing-birds.

