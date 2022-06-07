Birding festivals in the summer of 2022

As we head into the summer of 2022, several birding festivals are on tap. So grab your family and friends and join in the fun! Here are nine events slated for mid-June through August that are sure to be a good time and educational.

Adirondack Boreal Birding Festival

June 9-12

Hamilton County, New York

adirondackexperience.com

Rangeley Birding Festival

June 10-12

Rangeley, Maine

rangeleybirdingfestival.com

Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua

June 17-19

Lee Vining, California

birdchautauqua.org

Martinfest

June 25, 9 am – 4 pm

Waupun, Wisconsin

wisconsinpurplemartins.org

Global Birdfair

July 15-17

Rutland, United Kingdom

globalbirdfair.org

Sedona Hummingbird Festival

July 29-31

Sedona, Arizona

hummingbirdsociety.org/sedona-hummingbird-festival-2022

Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival

August 3-6

Sierra Vista, Arizona

swwings.org

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

August 10-14

Tucson, Arizona

tucsonaudubon.org/festival

Hummingbird Festival in Cook County Forest Preserve

August 20, 9 am – 2 pm

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont, Illinois

fpdcc.com/event/hummingbird-fest/

If you know of a birding event taking place this summer that isn’t on our list, let us know about it. For more birding festivals and events, view our calendar of events.