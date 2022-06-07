Birding festivals in the summer of 2022

As we head into the summer of 2022, several birding festivals are on tap. So grab your family and friends and join in the fun! Here are nine events slated for mid-June through August that are sure to be a good time and educational.
Adirondack Boreal Birding Festival
June 9-12
Hamilton County, New York
adirondackexperience.com
Rangeley Birding Festival
June 10-12
Rangeley, Maine
rangeleybirdingfestival.com
Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua
June 17-19
Lee Vining, California
birdchautauqua.org
Martinfest
June 25, 9 am – 4 pm
Waupun, Wisconsin
wisconsinpurplemartins.org
Global Birdfair
July 15-17
Rutland, United Kingdom
globalbirdfair.org
Sedona Hummingbird Festival
July 29-31
Sedona, Arizona
hummingbirdsociety.org/sedona-hummingbird-festival-2022
Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival
August 3-6
Sierra Vista, Arizona
swwings.org
Southeast Arizona Birding Festival
August 10-14
Tucson, Arizona
tucsonaudubon.org/festival
Hummingbird Festival in Cook County Forest Preserve
August 20, 9 am – 2 pm
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont, Illinois
fpdcc.com/event/hummingbird-fest/
If you know of a birding event taking place this summer that isn’t on our list, let us know about it. For more birding festivals and events, view our calendar of events.
Read our newsletter!
Sign up for our free e-newsletter to receive news, photos of birds, attracting and ID tips, and more delivered to your inbox.Sign Up for Free