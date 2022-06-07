Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Stay in the know with
our free newsletter.

BirdWatching Your source for becoming a better birder

Log In
Sign In
BirdWatching  •  News & Features  •  Birdwatching  •  Birding festivals in the summer of 2022

Birding festivals in the summer of 2022

Published

Boreal Chickadee. Photo by David Mundy - Birding festivals in the summer of 2022
Boreal Chickadee is one of birds to find at the Rangeley Birding Festival in Maine. Photo by David Mundy

As we head into the summer of 2022, several birding festivals are on tap. So grab your family and friends and join in the fun! Here are nine events slated for mid-June through August that are sure to be a good time and educational.

 

Adirondack Boreal Birding Festival
June 9-12
Hamilton County, New York
adirondackexperience.com

 

Rangeley Birding Festival
June 10-12
Rangeley, Maine
rangeleybirdingfestival.com

 

Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua
June 17-19
Lee Vining, California
birdchautauqua.org

 

Martinfest
June 25, 9 am – 4 pm
Waupun, Wisconsin
wisconsinpurplemartins.org

 

Global Birdfair
July 15-17
Rutland, United Kingdom
globalbirdfair.org

 

Sedona Hummingbird Festival
July 29-31
Sedona, Arizona
hummingbirdsociety.org/sedona-hummingbird-festival-2022

 

Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival
August 3-6
Sierra Vista, Arizona
swwings.org

 

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival
August 10-14
Tucson, Arizona
tucsonaudubon.org/festival

 

Hummingbird Festival in Cook County Forest Preserve
August 20, 9 am – 2 pm
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont, Illinois
fpdcc.com/event/hummingbird-fest/ 

 

If you know of a birding event taking place this summer that isn’t on our list, let us know about it. For more birding festivals and events, view our calendar of events.

Birdwatching newsletter

Read our newsletter!

Sign up for our free e-newsletter to receive news, photos of birds, attracting and ID tips, and more delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up for Free

Related Posts

Stay in touch with BirdWatching

Keep up to date on all the latest birding news and info.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter!