Birding festivals in the second half of April 2022

Published

birding festivals
Singing Northern Parula. Photo by Steve Ricketts

Like virtually all other large gatherings of people, festivals for birdwatchers were forced to cancel in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them held virtual events later in 2020 and in 2021. This year, most festivals are planning in-person events, while some may be online only. Others will hold hybrid festivals, with in-person and online events, so even if you can’t travel to a dream location, you could enjoy the festival from the comfort of home.

Of course, the plans for individual festivals could change due to the recent surge in the pandemic, and we know of a few that recently cancelled or postponed for this year. Some festivals may require that attendees wear masks and/or be vaccinated against coronavirus, so check for COVID-related rules on the websites of any events you may want to attend.

Going to a birding festival is a great way to find more birds and to learn about the birds and natural features of a particular place or region. The list that follows covers festivals slated to take place in the last half of April. (Some of them begin in late April and continue into May.) We hope it helps you find an event to sign up for and, when you go, more birds for your life list!

 

Gulf Coast Spring Fling

APRIL 9-MAY 8

Quintana Neotropical Bird Sanctuary, Quintana, Texas

gcbo.org/spring-fling

 

Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival

APRIL 15-17

Arcata, California

godwitdays.org

 

Birdiest Festival in America

APRIL 20-24

Corpus Christi, Texas

birdiestfestival.org

 

Florida’s Birding & Photo Fest

APRIL 20-24

St. Augustine Beach, Florida

floridasbirdingandphotofest.com

 

Migratory Bird Fest and Birdathon

APRIL 20-MAY 20

San Antonio, Texas

mitchelllake.audubon.org/birdathon

 

Little St. Simons Island Birding Days

APRIL 21 – APRIL 28

Little St. Simons Island, Georgia

littlestsimonsisland.com/events-and-programs/birding-days

 

Point Reyes Birding and Nature Festival

APRIL 21-24

Point Reyes Station, California

pointreyesbirdingfestival.org

 

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

APRIL 21-24

Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Cottonwood, Arizona

verderiver.org/birding-festival

 

Galveston FeatherFest Birding & Nature Photography Festival

APRIL 21-24

Galveston Island, Texas

galvestonfeatherfest.com

 

Harney County Migratory Bird Festival

APRIL 21-24

Burns, Oregon

migratorybirdfestival.com

 

Stikine River Birding Festival

APRIL 22-MAY 8

Wrangell, Alaska

stikinebirding.org

 

Bird of Prey Days at Braddock Bay

APRIL 22-24

Rochester, New York

bbrr.org

 

Hatchie BirdFest

APRIL 22-24

Brownsville, Tennessee

hatchiebirdfest.com

 

Owens Lake Bird Festival

APRIL 22-24

Lone Pine, California

friendsoftheinyo.org/owens-lake-bird-festival

 

Ohio Valley Birding Festival

APRIL 22-23

John James Audubon State Park, Henderson, Kentucky

parks.ky.gov/henderson/events/events/ohio-valley-birding-festival

 

Georgia Bird Fest

APRIL 23-MAY 15

Atlanta, Georgia

georgiaaudubon.org/birdfest.html

 

“Ding” Darling Day

APRIL 24

J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, Sanibel Island, Florida

dingdarlingsociety.org/articles/ding-darling-days

 

Spring Chirp

APRIL 27-30

Valley Nature Center, Weslaco, Texas

springchirp.com

 

Red Cliffs Bird Fest at Greater Zion

APRIL 28-30

St. George, Utah

redcliffsbirdfest.com

 

Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival

Hybrid festival with virtual presentations and resources for self-guided shorebird viewing.

APRIL 24-MAY 6 

Hoquiam, Washington

shorebirdfestival.com

 

Mountain Plover Festival

APRIL 29-MAY 1

Karval, Colorado

mountainploverfestival.com

 

California Duck Days

APRIL 30

Davis, California

yolobasin.org/californiaduckdays

 

Great Dismal Swamp Birding Festival

APRIL 30

Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, Suffolk, Virginia

fws.gov/refuge/great_dismal_swamp

 

International Festival of Owls

APRIL 30-MAY 1

Houston, Minnesota

festivalofowls.com

 

Point Pelee Festival of Birds

APRIL 30-MAY 23

Point Pelee National Park, Ontario

festivalofbirds.ca

 

Check back soon for more festival listings in upcoming months, or view our calendar of events.

