Birding festivals happening in May 2022

With the worst part of the pandemic behind us (fingers crossed!), we’re excited to see that so many birding festivals are taking place this spring. This list includes 37 festivals taking place in May. (Some of them begin in late April, and one takes place the last weekend of May and the first weekend of June.)
Gulf Coast Spring Fling
APRIL 9-MAY 8
Quintana Neotropical Bird Sanctuary, Quintana, Texas
Migratory Bird Fest and Birdathon
APRIL 20-MAY 14
San Antonio, Texas
mitchelllake.audubon.org/birdathon
Stikine River Birding Festival
APRIL 22-MAY 8
Wrangell, Alaska
Georgia Bird Fest
APRIL 23-MAY 15
Atlanta, Georgia
georgiaaudubon.org/birdfest.html
Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival
Hybrid festival with virtual presentations and resources for self-guided shorebird viewing.
APRIL 24-MAY 6
Hoquiam, Washington
Mountain Plover Festival
APRIL 29-MAY 1
Karval, Colorado
International Festival of Owls
APRIL 30-MAY 1
Houston, Minnesota
Point Pelee Festival of Birds
APRIL 30-MAY 23
Point Pelee National Park, Ontario
New River Birding & Nature Festival
MAY 2-7
Fayette County, West Virginia
Southwest Wings Spring Fling
MAY 4-7
Sierra Vista, Arizona
Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival
MAY 4-8
Homer, Alaska
Copper River Delta Shorebird Festival
MAY 5-8
Cordova, Alaska
Horicon Marsh Bird Festival
MAY 6-8
Horicon, Wisconsin
horiconmarshbirdclub.com/bird-festival
Biggest Week In American Birding
MAY 6-15
Oregon, Ohio
biggestweekinamericanbirding.com
Arrow Rock Birds & Bees Festival
MAY 7
Arrow Rock, Missouri
Wings Over the Rockies Nature Festival
MAY 9-15
Invermere, British Columbia
Indiana Dunes Birding Festival
MAY 12-15
Indiana Dunes National Park, Chesterton, Indiana
Great Salt Lake Bird Festival
MAY 12-15
Farmington, Utah
Festival of the Birds at Presque Isle
MAY 13-15
Presque Isle State Park, Erie, Pennsylvania
presqueisleaudubon.org/festival.html
Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest
MAY 13-15
Ellensburg, Washington
Creston Valley Bird Festival
MAY 13-15
Creston, British Columbia
Taking Flight: Birding in the Catskills
MAY 13-15
Route Top, New York
catskillcenter.org/takingflight
Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival
MAY 13-15
Fountain, Colorado
pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org
Tawas Point Migration
MAY 13-15
East Tawas, Michigan
Brew City Birding Festival
MAY 14-21
Urban Ecology Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main/brew-city-birding-festival-2022.html
Prince Edward Point Spring Birding Festival
MAY 14-23
Prince Edward, Ontario
Derby Hill Bird Festival
MAY 15
Derby Hill Bird Observatory, Mexico, New York
onondagaaudubon.com/bird-festival-2
Detroit Lakes Festival of Birds
MAY 19-21
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
visitdetroitlakes.com/event/festival-of-birds-in-detroit-lakes-minnesota
Cape May Spring Festival
MAY 19-22
Cape May, New Jersey
njaudubon.org/cape-may-spring-festival/
Leavenworth Spring BirdFest
MAY 19-22
Leavenworth, Washington
wenatcheeriverinstitute.org/education-programs/community-programs/spring-bird-fest.html
Urban Birding Festival of the Twin Cities
MAY 20-22
Bloomington, Minnesota
Wings, Waves & Woods Festival
MAY 20-22
Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine
www.islandheritagetrust.org/wings-waves-woods
Ladd Marsh Bird Festival
MAY 21
La Grande, Oregon
http://friendsofladdmarsh.org/bird-festival-2
Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival
MAY 21
Stone Harbor, New Jersey
wetlandsinstitute.org/events/spring-shorebird-and-horseshoe-crab-festival
Tualatin River Bird Festival
MAY 21
Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, Sherwood, Oregon
Huron Fringe Birding Festival
MAY 27-30 and JUNE 2-5
MacGregor Point Provincial Park, Port Elgin, Ontario
Down East Spring Birding Festival
MAY 27-29
Trescott, Maine
cobscookinstitute.org/birdfest
