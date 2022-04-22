Birding festivals happening in May 2022

With the worst part of the pandemic behind us (fingers crossed!), we’re excited to see that so many birding festivals are taking place this spring. This list includes 37 festivals taking place in May. (Some of them begin in late April, and one takes place the last weekend of May and the first weekend of June.)

Gulf Coast Spring Fling

APRIL 9-MAY 8

Quintana Neotropical Bird Sanctuary, Quintana, Texas

gcbo.org/spring-fling

Migratory Bird Fest and Birdathon

APRIL 20-MAY 14

San Antonio, Texas

mitchelllake.audubon.org/birdathon

Stikine River Birding Festival

APRIL 22-MAY 8

Wrangell, Alaska

stikinebirding.org

Georgia Bird Fest

APRIL 23-MAY 15

Atlanta, Georgia

georgiaaudubon.org/birdfest.html

Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival

Hybrid festival with virtual presentations and resources for self-guided shorebird viewing.

APRIL 24-MAY 6

Hoquiam, Washington

shorebirdfestival.com

Mountain Plover Festival

APRIL 29-MAY 1

Karval, Colorado

mountainploverfestival.com

International Festival of Owls

APRIL 30-MAY 1

Houston, Minnesota

festivalofowls.com

Point Pelee Festival of Birds

APRIL 30-MAY 23

Point Pelee National Park, Ontario

festivalofbirds.ca

New River Birding & Nature Festival

MAY 2-7

Fayette County, West Virginia

birding-wv.com

Southwest Wings Spring Fling

MAY 4-7

Sierra Vista, Arizona

swwings.org

Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival

MAY 4-8

Homer, Alaska

kachemakshorebird.org

Copper River Delta Shorebird Festival

MAY 5-8

Cordova, Alaska

coppershorebird.com

Horicon Marsh Bird Festival

MAY 6-8

Horicon, Wisconsin

horiconmarshbirdclub.com/bird-festival

Biggest Week In American Birding

MAY 6-15

Oregon, Ohio

biggestweekinamericanbirding.com

Arrow Rock Birds & Bees Festival

MAY 7

Arrow Rock, Missouri

mrbo.org/festival

Wings Over the Rockies Nature Festival

MAY 9-15

Invermere, British Columbia

wingsovertherockies.org

Indiana Dunes Birding Festival

MAY 12-15

Indiana Dunes National Park, Chesterton, Indiana

indunesbirdingfestival.com

Great Salt Lake Bird Festival

MAY 12-15

Farmington, Utah

greatsaltlakebirdfest.com

Festival of the Birds at Presque Isle

MAY 13-15

Presque Isle State Park, Erie, Pennsylvania

presqueisleaudubon.org/festival.html

Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest

MAY 13-15

Ellensburg, Washington

ycic.org/giss-and-birdfest

Creston Valley Bird Festival

MAY 13-15

Creston, British Columbia

crestonvalleybirds.ca

Taking Flight: Birding in the Catskills

MAY 13-15

Route Top, New York

catskillcenter.org/takingflight

Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival

MAY 13-15

Fountain, Colorado

pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org

Tawas Point Migration

MAY 13-15

East Tawas, Michigan

ausablevalleyaudubon.org

Brew City Birding Festival

MAY 14-21

Urban Ecology Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main/brew-city-birding-festival-2022.html

Prince Edward Point Spring Birding Festival

MAY 14-23

Prince Edward, Ontario

peptbo.ca/sbf

Derby Hill Bird Festival

MAY 15

Derby Hill Bird Observatory, Mexico, New York

onondagaaudubon.com/bird-festival-2

Detroit Lakes Festival of Birds

MAY 19-21

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

visitdetroitlakes.com/event/festival-of-birds-in-detroit-lakes-minnesota

Cape May Spring Festival

MAY 19-22

Cape May, New Jersey

njaudubon.org/cape-may-spring-festival/

Leavenworth Spring BirdFest

MAY 19-22

Leavenworth, Washington

wenatcheeriverinstitute.org/education-programs/community-​programs/spring-bird-fest.html

Urban Birding Festival of the Twin Cities

MAY 20-22

Bloomington, Minnesota

facebook.com/TwinCitiesUBF

Wings, Waves & Woods Festival

MAY 20-22

Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine

www.islandheritagetrust.org/wings-waves-woods

Ladd Marsh Bird Festival

MAY 21

La Grande, Oregon

http://friendsofladdmarsh.org/bird-festival-2

Spring Shorebird and Horseshoe Crab Festival

MAY 21

Stone Harbor, New Jersey

wetlandsinstitute.org/events/spring-shorebird-and-horseshoe-crab-festival

Tualatin River Bird Festival

MAY 21

Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, Sherwood, Oregon

friendsoftualatinrefuge.org

Huron Fringe Birding Festival

MAY 27-30 and JUNE 2-5

MacGregor Point Provincial Park, Port Elgin, Ontario

huronfringebirdingfestival.ca

Down East Spring Birding Festival

MAY 27-29

Trescott, Maine

cobscookinstitute.org/birdfest

Check back soon for more festival listings in upcoming months, or view our calendar of events.