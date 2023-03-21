A record-breaking year for the Great Backyard Bird Count

The 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count exceeded all expectations. Organizers estimate that more than 500,000 participants from around the globe made the latest count the best ever. First, a look at the numbers:

7,538 species reported

202 participating countries

390,652 bird lists submitted

151,479 photos, videos, and sounds uploaded

555,291 estimated global participants

See the more detailed final report.

Ranked by number of checklists submitted, the highest number came from United States due to its size and history of the count — the count began in 1998 in the U.S. and Canada and went global in 2013. But India has marched up the list fast each year, now ranking number two for number of checklists in 2023, and Canada is third.

Taking a look at the number of species reported yields a different result. Colombia takes the crown as the country with the most species reported, with a mind-boggling 1,293. Ecuador and India follow, lucky birdwatchers in both countries also reporting more than 1,000 species.

Participation across the United States, ranked by number of checklists, is dominated by the birdy states of California, Texas, and Florida. In Canada, the top three provinces participating were Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec.

Red-winged Blackbirds were seen in the northern United States and Canada earlier than usual this year, possibly because of a somewhat milder February. One report documented more than 30,000 of the birds in Indiana.

Anybody can dive into the GBBC results to explore what their own region, state, or province reported, drilling down to the county level. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the journey.

You can see special graphics summarizing results from around the world, the United States, Canada, and India at http://bit.ly/3ZPigPl. There are four pages — click the > arrow under the heading at top left to advance to the following pages.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada. Many thanks to all who participated!

Thanks to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology for providing this news.

